Audiotonix’s build-it-yourself rotary DJ mixer is designed to educate and inspire young engineers

Audiotonix has launched its first product in the form of the build-it-yourself STEAM powered DJ mixer kit.

Launched as part of a new educational initiative, the DJ mixer kit seeks to develop STEM and engineering and mixing skills among young students, using a practical project based on real world audio technology.

The mixer itself is made of three printed circuit boards (PCB’s) with individual through hole components that need to be soldered in place. Simply assemble everything with the supplied metalwork to get a finished, professional grade, two-channel DJ mixer.

STEAM is USB 2.0 (USB B) powered, making it safe to build and easy to use in any location. Full instructions with video and written tutorials are provided on how to build and use the kit, so users will know what they are doing at each step of the process. Students will also gain an understanding of how the different technical elements work together to create a product they can then use to develop their creative skills.

“The idea behind STEAM is simple,” says Audiotonix CEO James Gordon. “Our brands, and many of our partners and customers too, are struggling to bring new talent into our industry. If we want continued success then it’s our collective responsibility to help develop the next generation of engineers, starting whilst they are at school. To build more interest in engineering and help develop these core STEM skills, we have created a kit-based, USB powered, 2-channel DJ audio mixer that students can build and assemble themselves or as a team.”

Helen Culleton, COO of Audiotonix added that schools, youth groups and charities will be able to get their hands on the kits at a heavily discounted price or for free: “The aim is that, for all units sold, we reinvest all the monies back into building more kits that will get into the hands of students who wouldn’t normally get access to this opportunity. It’s a start, and our aim is to create further STEM and audio engineering initiatives in the future.”

STEAM DJ mixer kits are available at £299.95 plus local tax.

For more information and to register your interest in the program, visit Audiotonix’s website.