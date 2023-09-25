AMSynths share the DIODE-01 Eurorack module, a Roland System 101 clone

AMSynths is working on the DIODE-01, a clone of the Roland System 101 synthesiser module with some features from the 102 section also incorporated in.

The DIODE-01 is a pretty accurate replica of the 101 module, but with elements from the 102. It follows the layout and design of the 101, apart from the keyboard and its associated control panel. On the left, there’s an ADSR envelope and LFO, as well as the sample and hold from the 102.

Then there are the large oscillator sections, which have four waveforms, and pitch and range control with various modulations. Next is the audio mixer, which includes the noise generator from the 101 and ring modulation from the 102. It all goes into the high and low-pass diode filter the synth gets its name from. And, there’s a voltage-controlled amplifier.

The DIODE-01 is, at its essence, a wide Eurorack module. You could put it into a Moog Mother-32 60HP case, while it’ll also be available as a PCB & Panel DIY kit. However, you’ll have to source your own components.

The prototype is expected to be ready for next month, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for.

AMSynths is a small synthesiser manufacturer led by electronics engineer Rob Keeble. Keeble has plenty of experience when it comes to vintage synths, being behind both the Behringer System 100 and ARP 2500 modules.

Last month, Gear News reported that AMSynths revealed a Moog-like module, the AM-CP3 Console Panel. It’s actually a replica of the Moog CP3 Console Panel mixer module, and offers four channels of mixing.