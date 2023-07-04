2020 The Semi-Modular Beat Machine launched on Kickstarter in 2016 is finally here, and its hugely complex

It has been developed by Yotaro Shuto of DUB-Russell.

2020, an insanely complex semi-modular beat-making interface that was originally launched on Kickstarter in 2016, is finally here.

Electronic musician Yotaro Shuto of DUB-Russell has been developing this beastly beat machine for a long time, and it’s set for release this month. Estimated to arrive on 20 July for MacOS, 2020 The Semi-Modular Beat Machine, is based on past performance experiences of Shuto’s, as well as his “philosophy for beats and sounds”.

The two overall concepts of the 2020 are to generate a large number of sound/sequence variations from a single, small idea, and to be able to make entire beats in just one screen, without scrolling or switching windows.

The 2020 features a range of instruments including a sample slicer, the Higurashi generator, three loopers, 12 samplers, a kick synth, two FM synths and each instrument comes with filters built-in. It hosts four grid sequencers, and the sequence length can be set between one to 32 beats.

Users can route the sounds of each instrument module to six mix buses, three FX buses, and send bus. The sound input to the FX Bus can be processed by 14 patchable modules.

You can also mix the sound input to the six buses and send it to two master buses, where each hosts an equaliser, filter, compressor, maximiser, performance effect and more. Almost all parameters can be controlled with MIDI, OSC, and keyboard. These can be assigned in ‘LEARN’ mode.

The 2020 also supports Ableton Link. For a better idea of how it works check out the video below:

The 2020 comes with built-in colour themes, but you can also customise your own. “After garnering significant attention as a Kickstarter campaign in 2016, the app has been in a private beta state for quite some time,” says Shuto. “I am excited to announce that the official release is finally here.”

2020 has a price of $119.99. You can pre-order and find out more information (including full specs) here.