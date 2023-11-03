Audio Developer Conference 2023 returns from 13-15 November in London

The non-profit event will be held in a hybrid format featuring a mix of online and in-person audiences.

ADC23: The annual Audio Developer Conference is back this year with an extensive program of 65 talks, keynotes, panels, and workshops dedicated to audio development technologies including encompassing music applications, gaming, audio processing, and embedded systems.

The event will take place in London between 13-15 November, in a hybrid in-person and virtual format. Topics of discussion range from audio research, to professional practices, to standards in audio development, as well talks about application areas and career development.

Attendees, onsite or online, will have the opportunity to acquire new skills and engage with industry leaders, including representatives from major companies like Focusrite, Avid, Native Instruments, GPU Audio, Audiotonix, L’Acoustics, and others.

Online tickets (which start at £49 or $60) will grant you access to the complete online conference, including workshops, all talks, the conference Discord server, and the virtual exhibition room. In-person sessions will be broadcast live to online attendees and online sessions will be broadcast into the venue.

Some of the upcoming programmes include:

Commercialization of Audio Technology by Josh Reiss

From NIME to NISE: Rethinking the Design and Evaluation of Music Interfaces by Anna Xambó Sedó

Practical DSP & Audio Programming Workshop by Dynamic Cast

An Introduction to Inclusive Design of Audio Products Workshop moderated by Jay Pocknell

Exploring New Opportunities in Audio Software Development Round Table moderated by Andrew Scheps

The talks were curated from the ADC Call for Papers and anonymously voted on by the audio developer community. You can visit the ADC 2023 website to view the full program schedule.

This year, organisers have also created a virtual conference hall through the Gather platform to foster networking among online attendees. Virtual participants can use the avatars they create to connect with other guests and explore talks and the like.