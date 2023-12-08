Dawsons opens brick-and-mortar Denmark Street store following acquisition by Vista Musical Instruments

The iconic retailer – which was revived in June of this year – also has a new online store.

Renowned music retailer Dawsons has launched an online store and a brand-new physical store on Denmark Street, London.

The news comes just a year after Dawsons was officially dissolved last December, and subsequently acquired by Caldecott Music Group’s Vista Musical Instruments in June 2023.

The store offers a diverse, intricately curated array of musical instruments, gear and lifestyle products tailored to musicians and music-lovers old and new. Fender, Martin, PRS, Marshall, Orange, Korg, MONO, Gadhouse are amongst the many major brands available at launch, with more big names offered down the line.

“We are extremely proud to share another exciting chapter of the revitalised Dawsons brand with the world,” Meng Kuok, Group CEO and Founder of Caldecott Music Group, says. “The heart of everything we do centres around supporting and being a partner to artists on their journey, [whether their first or fifth guitar], with a promise of much more to unfold in the future.”

The new Dawsons store is located on the iconic Tin Pan Alley of Denmark Street. A melting pot of musical history, the street has hosted a plethora of iconic music publishers, music retail stores, even serving as the home of NME, with its first office opening on the street in 1952.

With Dawsons opening a brick-and-mortar store and NME relaunching its physical magazine, both are waving the flag for a renaissance of the modern music experience; the pair are striving to bring music back to its tangible, physical roots, a sharp contrast to how the music world is becoming increasingly digitised. Dawsons has already hosted a slew of exclusive online drops for NME’s relaunched print magazine, with the first three editions selling out in minutes.

“NME’s roots on Denmark Street make Dawsons’ arrival an incredibly exciting development, especially given the success of the partnership with Dawsons on the sold-out online drops of NME’s resurgent print edition” says Holly Bishop, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer at NME Networks.

“Evolving this collaboration will introduce new initiatives designed to connect emerging artists with communities and cultivate artist and fan-driven moments that elevate the music experience,” she continues. “NME has never been more committed to championing new music, with the flagship weekly franchise, The Cover, reserved exclusively for new talent, so we are thrilled to partner with Dawsons to unlock exclusive new opportunities that deliver for emerging artists, consumers, and fans.”

The brick-and-mortar Dawsons store is now open on 23 Denmark Street. For more information, head to Dawsons.

Editors note: MusicTech and Dawsons are both a part of Caldecott Music Group