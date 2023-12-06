Creamfields to house the “largest indoor festival superstructure in the world”

Next August, Creamfields is set to debut a brand new stage – and it’s going to be the “largest indoor main stage superstructure” in the world.

Making the monumental announcement on Instagram, the EDM festival has revealed that the APEX stage will hold an “epic 30,000 capacity,” with an extra perk of an extended 4am closing time on Saturday.

The huge 30,000-capacity of the stage will be able to hold just under half of the 70,000 headcount attending the festival. The stage will serve as a mega step forward for the festival, allowing headliners to put on more intricate light shows within the confines of the huge space.

However, some regular attendees aren’t pleased about the announcement – namely due to the fact the stage is set to replace the beloved Horizon stage.

“Horizon is always the best stage at sunset time,” one festival goer writes. The shift from an outdoor stage to a tent has also disappointed some punters as it will restrict acts from closing with climactic firework displays.

Other fans name-dropped the 20,000-capacity Steel Yard stage as the real stage needing a switch up. Despite being one of the festival’s most innovative stages, designed to “transform the space” and to immerse attendees in “a feast for the senses,” it has served as a bugbear for Creamfield goers.

While impressive, the stage is notoriously difficult to worm your way inside due to it being a hot-spot, and is regularly crammed full.

But the plans are in place and the APEX will be making its first appearance on the Cheshire festival grounds next year. While we will certainly mourn the iconic Horizon stage, Creamfields are known for trying to re-define the festival experience. The APEX is sure to be a truly game-changing festival structure.

2024 will also see XXL and Teletech joining Creamfields as first-time stage hosts, and the rest of the line-up is yet to be unveiled. Limited day, weekend and camping tickets are available to buy now.