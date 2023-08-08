BandLab announces support for Human Artistry Campaign – which favours the ethical development of AI in creative industries

CEO Meng Ru Kuok confirmed the company’s support during a speech at this year’s Ai4 artificial intelligence conference

BandLab has announced its support of the Human Artistry Campaign, an organisation which champions the ethical development of AI in creative industries.

In a presentation delivered at Ai4 2023 – a renowned artificial intelligence conference held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas – BandLab CEO Meng Ru Kuok confirmed the company’s support of the initiative.

The presentation – titled Augmenting the Artist: How AI is Redefining Music Creation and Innovation – saw Meng showcase BandLab’s SongStarter technology, a musical idea generator powered by artificial intelligence within the BandLab platform.

SongStarter generates unique beats, melodies, and chord progressions based on user input, and is built, BandLab says, to “empower new musicians by encouraging their creative exploration”.

According to BandLab, in the past 12 months, the platform has seen 15x growth in music created using its AI tools.

Elsewhere, Meng’s presentation highlighted BandLab’s commitment to ethical AI training and development. As the company reiterates, it is the first music creation platform to support the Human Artistry Campaign.

“BandLab reinforces its commitment to the thoughtful development of AI-driven solutions to ensure they support and protect emerging creators worldwide,” it says.

“By prioritising the responsible use of AI, BandLab aims to elevate human expression while driving innovation forward.”

Notably, BandLab stands out as the sole company representing music creation at Ai4 2023.

Formed only this year, the Human Artistry Campaign is a “coalition” that represents “countless types” of creatives, including actors, musicians, authors, journalists, visual artists, athletes and more.

Boasting 150 global members at the time of writing, the organisation is built around the fundamental belief that AI can never replace human creativity and spirit, and the rights of human creators must be protected.

The organisation champions seven core principles, which outline how AI can be responsibly used to support human creativity with respect to the “inimitable” value of human artistry and expression. These principles are:

Technology has long empowered human expression, and AI will be no different Human-created works will continue to play an essential role in our lives Use of copyrighted works, and the use of voices and likenesses of professional performers, requires authorisation and free market licensing from all rights holders Governments should not create new copyright or other IP exemptions that allow AI developers to exploit creators without permission or compensation Copyright should only protect the unique value of human intellectual creativity Trustworthiness and transparency are essential to the success of AI and protection of creators Creators’ interests must be represented in policymaking

To learn more about the seven core principles, head to Human Artistry Campaign.