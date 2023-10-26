Amex Gold Unsigned returns for a second year, with an emphasis on grassroots music venues

Up-and-coming unsigned artists can submit their music with a chance to perform at a showcase at an iconic London venue next month.

In paid partnership with American Express

American Express has announced the relaunch of Amex Gold Unsigned, an initiative which helps create breakthrough opportunities for emerging artists and celebrates music of every genre.

Now in its second year, Unsigned seeks to shine a light on grassroots music venues and the role they play in nurturing and promoting emerging artists in the UK, by partnering with the iconic The Dome/Downstairs at the Dome.

As part of the initiative, Unsigned is supporting the Tufnell Park venue by collaborating with music and entertainment publications, raising awareness of the issues grassroots venues face. It is also refurbishing the venue in partnership with leading interiors contractors Willmott Dixon.

The initiative also sees a partnership with global studio network Pirate, to host a live music showcase at the venue next month (30 November), with a lineup composed of emerging music artists.

Musicians of all genres can enter their music for consideration; the submission must simply be original material, and all entrants must be UK residents over the age of 18 and not currently under contract with a record label. All submissions must be submitted by October 29. A panel of industry experts will then put together the lineup for the evening.

As a success story from last year’s Amex Gold Unsigned initiative, Nottingham-based Jazzie Martian was selected to receive a sync in Amex Gold’s TV ad. He beat hundreds of other entrants to the opportunity, and says the experience helped solidify his winning attitude towards music.

“I’ve started loving and believing more in what I’m doing as I’ve started to actually digest that winning mentality,” he told NME. “You start to go, ‘OK, yes, I’m a winner – now I wanna win’”.