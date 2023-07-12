The AI Song Contest is returning for 2023

The contest emphasises using AI “as an artistic partner instead of replacing musicians”

The AI Song Contest will be returning for 2023, it has been announced.

The annual contest brings together teams of musicians, producers, researchers and developers to create music using AI. They might use assistive AI tools in their songwriting or recording, or they could adapt or build a piece of music originally generated by AI, but ultimately, the emphasis is on collaboration.

Indeed, the contest’s stated mission is “elevating human creativity by promoting AI as an artistic partner instead of replacing musicians”.

This year’s theme is “Walking with AI” (O Camiño da IA), and the grand final is set to take place in A Coruña, located in Galicia, Spain, in November and will be televised. Submissions are open for entries until 4th September, to be followed by jury (which includes AI participants) and public votes.

The contest began in 2020 and was founded by the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO. It was inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision, has supported the contest as a voting supervisor. Unlike in the Eurovision Song Contest, however, countries outside of Europe can enter, and countries can also be represented by multiple teams.

The inaugural edition of the contest was won by an Australian team who had trained their model partly on audio samples of koalas, kookaburras and Tasmanian devils. Last year, dance musician Yaboi Hanoi took home the title, while in 2021, American team M.O.G.I.I.7.E.D claimed victory.

For more information, head to the AI Song Contest.