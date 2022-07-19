My Forever Studio S4 Ep9: Jacob Collier steals Chris Martin’s magic mic

British musical mastermind Jacob Collier joins Will Betts and Chris Barker on the 48th episode of the My Forever Studio podcast brought to you in partnership with EVO by Audient.

Jacob Collier is a musical polymath who shot to fame as a teenager with his virtuosic split-screen vocal reharmonisation videos. Since then, he’s won five Grammy Awards, had audiences all over the world participate in his live looping sets, and collaborated with heroes like Herbie Hancock and Quincy Jones.

The eccentric 27-year-old composer and producer has become renowned for his stunning knowledge of music theory and desire to challenge its principles – including that time he modulated from E to G half sharp and claimed that the standard tuning of a piano is wrong. Jacob’s iconic acapella rendition of Moon River comprises over 5,000 recordings of his voice and 144 vocal submissions from other collaborators and earned him a Grammy in 2020 for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or Acapella. He later broke down the entire Logic Pro session in a livestream – it’s no wonder producers are tuning into his work.

In this episode, Jacob shares some invaluable tips and tricks for vocal production, talks about his My Forever Studio rule-breaking audio interface, his favourite mics on the planet (one high-end, one low) and shares what his beautifully conceived luxury item is.

Follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Castbox.

The My Forever Studio podcast in partnership with EVO by Audient sees artists, producers and engineers create their dream fantasy Forever Studio, wherever they want in the universe. However, there are strict rules in the Forever Studio. Our guests are permitted a limited number of items in their creative space, so they must choose carefully. There will be nostalgia. There will be anecdotes. There may be gags. But there will be no bundles!