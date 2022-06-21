My Forever Studio S4 Ep5: GoldFish have secret musical superpowers

South African electronic duo Goldfish wrestle with the dilemma of choosing fine vintage instruments or modern synths to produce their brand of jazz-tinged house.

Dance music production duo Goldfish join Will Betts and Chris Barker on the 44th episode of the My Forever Studio podcast, brought to you in partnership with EVO by Audient. This time, the South African duo pack their forever studio with a computer worth £51k, a dream saxophone signed by a slew of jazz legends and an instrument that’s over 100 years old, alongside other jaw-dropping gear.

Elsewhere in Season 4, Episode 5 of the podcast, learn about Dom’s perfect pitch and synesthesia, and why the pair’s next record might be made with just the items they select on the show.

Dom Peters and Dave Poole, better known as GoldFish, have been making music together for over 15 years, finding global success after seriously impacting the sound of South Africa’s electronic music scene. Their combined passion for jazz is distinctly palpable throughout their oeuvre and, if you’re lucky enough to catch it, their bubbling live show is revered for blending thumping house beats with live instrumental performances.

Following a seven year run of raising roofs in Ibiza and South Africa, Dom and Dave have relocated to San Diego – which they tell us is “America’s closest thing to Cape Town” – to bring the party to dancers in the US. Their recent single, Two Monkeys featuring previous MusicTech podcast guest Youngr, is rife with rich synths, a belting sax line and stacked vocals – everything you’d expect from a GoldFish fist-pumper.

The My Forever Studio podcast in partnership with EVO by Audient sees artists, producers and engineers create their dream fantasy Forever Studio, wherever they want in the universe. However, there are strict rules in the Forever Studio. Our guests are permitted a limited number of items in their creative space, so they must choose carefully. There will be nostalgia. There will be anecdotes. There may be gags. But there will be no bundles!