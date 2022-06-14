My Forever Studio S4 Ep4: Ashibah only wants synths for gifts

Ashibah has built a strong following in dance music with releases on reputable labels, following her career as a pro athlete. But how will that affect her choices?

Danish/Egyptian DJ, producer and singer Ashibah is the 43rd guest on the My Forever Studio podcast, brought to you in partnership with EVO by Audient. She joins hosts Chris Barker and Will Betts to dream up a beautiful studio on the island of Ilhabela with a seriously 1960s vibe.

In Season 4, Episode 4 of the MusicTech podcast, Ashibah tells us about her love of the 90s synth aesthetic, which luxury headphones she covets, and why her final selection should be in every forever studio.

Ashibah, real name Sarah Finne Christensen, has been releasing vocal-forward house music on majors and dance labels such as Spinnin and Anjunabeats since 2013. Before that, she had another career as a pro athlete, becoming the youngest member of the Egyptian national basketball team at 16 and earning a black belt in karate. At age 19, she took up a new position as a producer in melodic, hard-hitting house and techno tracks, garnering a strong following in South America.

The artist soon went on to collaborate on tracks with the likes of Nora En Pure, Vintage Culture, Bruno Be and Jean Bacarreza and remix Above & Beyond’s Almost Home this year. Ashibah is also truly a force to be reckoned with on the DJ decks, with streams on Beatport Live, BSTV, DJ Room TV and more, racking up hundreds of thousands of streams on YouTube.

