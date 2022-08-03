My Forever Studio S4 Ep11: Maylee Todd’s Tenori-On lures celebrities

Multi-talented Canadian musician, producer and 3D artist Maylee Todd joins Chris Barker and Will Betts on the 50th episode of the My Forever Studio podcast brought to you in partnership with EVO by Audient.

Maylee has just released her concept album, MALOO, on Stones Throw, where she performs as a self-animated avatar of the same name. It’s truly weird and wonderful. As she says, “MALOO takes place in the age of energy where species communicate through frequency. MALOO – part AI Avatar and part human Maylee – has their own challenges with identity; breaking up with parts of themself and showing vulnerability before identification while travelling to conscious programmable planets.”

This episode of My Forever Studio is full of unusual and hilarious twists and turns. Find out how a laundry mishap nearly destroyed a prized piece of studio gear, how she comes up with voices for characters in video games, and which of her beloved instruments she would never sell, even to Randy Jackson.