Shure’s MV7+ microphone sounds amazing but has major control problems

With helpful new DSP functions and an improved look and sound, the MV7+ ought to have been crowned the ultimate hybrid USB/XLR mic. But it doesn’t quite take the prize.

⊕ Fantastic inherent sound quality ⊕ Slick look and solid build ⊕ Wide range of useful DSP functions ⊕ Easy to shape incoming audio to suit the application ⊕ New denoiser is game-changer ⊕ Improved mute control and colourful level metering ⊖ Incomplete control software detracts from the user experience ⊖ Currently no starter presets, or user presets to save settings ⊖ Recording quality cannot yet be changed in the desktop app ⊖ Reverbs are all too long to be useful ⊖ Slightly more latency than competing mics

Shure is back with a new version of its hybrid USB/XLR microphone, the MV7+. We tested the original MV7 in 2021, praising it for its vastfeaturesey and a sound quality approaching that of the revered SM7B, from which the MV7 gets its styling tips.

What’s new with the Shure MV7+?

Onboard signal processing expands on the existing EQ, compression, limiting and auto-gain functions to include reverb and a denoiser. Touch controls (which were fiddly on the MV7) have been pared down to only control muting, with the touch display beneath monitoring incoming audio in a pulsing, colourful way.

Shure has also tweaked the look and sound. A 1.5cm-longer foam windscreen provides even more of an SM7B resemblance. Meanwhile, the raw sound from the capture is smoother than ever with a contoured high-mid range that’s less fatiguing than rivals like RØDE’s PodMic USB.

Just like the original MV7, the mic acts as an audio interface in USB mode, with a quality headphone amp on tap. The USB-C connectivity is handy for modern laptops, but users with only USB-A might need a powered hub to feed the MV7+ enough voltage.

USB and XLR signals can be captured simultaneously, although DSP is applied to the USB stream only.

What is the Shure MV7+ like to use?

We love the sound of the MV7 and Shure’s revoicing of the MV7+ makes us smile even more. It’s not quite an SM7B but it’s the closest you can get with the convenience of USB connectivity. Muting is easy and we welcome the colourful display meter of the live signal as a stylish addition.

For voiceover work, we tilt the EQ towards the darker end for a smooth result that thickens the voice with flattering proximity without making it sound dull.

There is, however, noticeable latency, particularly when the headphone level is low. Our PodMic USB gets far closer to ‘zero-latency’ monitoring even with DSP enabled, but perhaps this is the pay-off for Shure doing smarter things under the hood. If you like to monitor loud or you’re less sensitive to latency, then it might not be an issue.

Talking of smart features, the new denoiser is a wonder. Far less choppy than a conventional noise gate, it effortlessly removes preamp hiss and ambient noise without getting in the way or being perceived as uncomfortable phase trickery. And there’s no balancing act with thresholds, or confusing attack and release controls. For capturing the spoken word with minimal room noise or hiss, you’d struggle to do better. In fact, getting reacquainted with the PodMic USB’s noise gate after spending time with the MV7+ feels like a primitive step backward.

But that all falls part when using the new desktop software — MOTIV Mix — which controls the mic and offers routing and recording functionality. Still in beta, it’s clearly unfinished. Yes, in a few clicks you can access almost all of the DSP settings, including customising the colours of the LED meters, however, there currently seems to be no way to save settings via a user preset (or select any helpful ‘starter’ presets for different applications). Recording quality and recording paths cannot currently be changed in MOTIV Mix. On a brighter note, the mic does retain its last-used settings.

Working on iOS, the tried-and-tested MOTIV Audio app allows quicker access to settings but cannot access LED colour settings. You can save user presets though — hooray — but Shure must make both versions of the software operate in the same way.

Disappointing too are the reverb presets on the MV7+. These are all dense, mono and have decay times in the range of multiple seconds. We don’t expect onboard reverbs to sound oustanding, but at least with ambience or smaller room settings you can more easily tuck the reverb in behind what you’re recording.

Should I buy the Shure MV7+?

Shure reassures us that software updates are on their way, but for the meantime, if you need to customise recording quality or wish to save presets on a desktop app, then you’re out of luck.

If that doesn’t bother you or you’re happy to wait for them, then this mic is a real winner. It looks and sounds great and nearly all the DSP functions are genuinely useful for a host of applications, be it podcasting, music recording or online meetings, with the new denoiser being the stand-out feature that is surely set to become indispensable for many a workflow..

The MV7+ should be earning its rightful place as one of the best-sounding, most versatile USB mics available at any price. It’s just a shame it isn’t yet ready for prime time.

