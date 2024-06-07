Kendrick Lamar is working on new music, producer Terrace Martin says

“We gotta take breaks to let the other people have a little bit. We back, though.”

After a heated exchange of diss tracks with Drake last month, Kendrick Lamar‘s creative juices have continued flowing if the testimony of producer Terrace Martin is anything to go by.

The update came when Martin responded to a fan’s comment on his Instagram Story, which predicted “the West Coast is about to return to the Mecca of Hip Hop”.

“We always been the Mecca, bro,” he wrote. “We take a little break sometimes. We gotta take breaks to let the other people have a little bit. We back, though.”

Martin went on to detail some other upcoming rap records that he’s excited about.

#TerraceMartin says he is super excited for #RoddyRicch and #KendrickLamar’s albums on his Instagram Live! 👀 Possible Roddy Ricch x Kendrick Lamar collab finally happening⁉️ #THENAVYALBUM LOADING… 💿 (via @terracemartin on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Ais4Kh8bJW — RICCHSZN (@ricchszn) June 4, 2024

“Let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for. I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album,” said Martin. “I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums, I’m going crazy, I can’t wait ’til they drop — Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited. So much shit bubbling, you know?”

The album Lamar is reportedly working on is the follow-up to 2022’s Mr Morale and the Big Steppers.

In other news, following Lamar’s beef with Drake, Metro Boomin invited rappers to jump in on the action with a spicy “BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway”.

Sharing the Soundcloud link to his version of BBL Drizzy (sampling a track by comedian and AI storyteller King Willonius), Metro announced on X: “Best verse over this gets a free beat. Just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.”