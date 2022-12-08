Only six people attended a €387k Metaverse rave set up by the European Union

The European Union have seemingly failed in their attempt to dive into the metaverse after only six people turned up to their online rave, which cost €387,000 to develop and promote.

The platform, named the Global Gateway, was designed to get users of the Metaverse talking about global issues, from racism to climate change.

Discover the new #GlobalGateway digital platform – https://t.co/DHAdsfwbA1 Our shared digital space is the perfect place to get to know new people and reflect on global issues to make a difference for our shared future. #WhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/IAA01vIYbo — EU International Partnerships 🇪🇺 (@EU_Partnerships) October 13, 2022

One spokesperson for the European Commission even stated that “It is the European Commission’s duty to inform EU citizens about its ongoing activities”.

“This campaign fulfils that duty and, through innovative communication means such as the metaverse, aims to reach an audience that does not access the EU’s traditional sources of information,” they continued.

However, the launch ‘gala’, which cost the EU’s foreign aid department €387,000, where users could log in and enter as a digital avatar and find a beach party playing four-to-the-floor house music, was only attended by a disappointing number of six people according to Devex.

Those organising the event for Global Gateway scheme are yet to respond about the event failure, but they have claimed that €300 billion will be invested in infrastructure across the globe in order to “connect Europe to the world”.

How the metaverse will shape the future has been a heavily discussed topic over the past year, with artists such as Snoop Dog turning the legendary Death Row Records into an NFT label, and actors such as Matt Damon encouraging us civilians to buy bitcoin. Therefore, it is not surprising that the EU want to get their foot in the metaphorical Metaverse door and ensure that European citizens remain current with the technological trends.

However, it’s safe to say that they may need more time…