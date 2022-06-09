Roland and Dais Records team up for limited edition anniversary streetwear line

In conjunction with the release of the Juno-X, Roland has collaborated with respected label Dais Records to produce a limited-edition streetwear line. A joint commemoration of the two companies’ respective 15th and 50th anniversaries, the collection will present four new designs across seven pieces of apparel, as well as two vinyl slipmat designs.

The collaboration represents the first time the company has partnered with a record label on a streetwear collection around the release of an instrument. It’s by no means Roland’s first foray into the world of apparel, having collaborated in the past with Zanerobe on a clothing line featuring the classic branding of TR-808. The company has also previously partnered with sportswear brand Puma to create two different 808-inspired trainer designs, for the RS-0 and RS-100 trainers, in commemoration of 808 Day.

“As long-time Roland fans, and with the majority of the Dais roster using Roland instruments both live and in the studio, we were honoured to connect with the Roland team on an apparel collaboration celebrating the release of the Juno-X,” Dais co-founder Gibby Miller said in a statement. “When we learned that the Dais 15-year celebration coincided with the 50th anniversary of Roland’s founding, the partnership grew even more meaningful and special. We are beyond excited to present a collection of pieces that celebrate these milestones, along with our love for their products, and our artists who use them.”

The powerful 61-key Juno-X is the latest in the brand’s storied range of analogue polysynths. Powered by ZEN-Core, the digital engine widely implemented by Roland to emulate iconic synth sounds, the instrument has been touted by the company as a “natural evolution of the historic Juno voice.” The synth also boasts functionality far beyond that of its predecessors, including 900 PCM-based presets from the XV-5080 module, acoustic pianos from the RD stage piano range and a Vocoder.

The Juno-X is also compatible with the Roland Cloud, meaning users can easily “transform” the Juno-X in order to emulate the sounds of other instruments; be they classics like the Jupiter-8 and JD-800 or others from the brand’s expanding sound and sample pack library. Watch an introduction video below:

The Dais x Roland collection ranges from $24.99 to $64.99. For more information head to daisrecords.com