Noise Engineering goes pink to save parrots with special edition Loquelic Iteritas

Los Angeles-based Eurorack expert Noise Engineering has released a glossy pink version of its popular Loquelic Iteritas in partnership with the parrot conservation charity Macaw Recovery Network.

A 10HP digital VCO with interpretations of three classic synthesis algorithms (VOSIM, summation synthesis, and phase modulation), the Loquelic Iteritas creates a huge variety of sounds parameterized by four tone and two pitch controls, with CV control of all parameters and a sync input for hard sync-ing the two oscillators.

100 per cent of the process from the module sales will go to the Macaw Recovery Network, which protects endangered parrot species across Costa Rica. The initiative purportedly stemmed from Noise Engineering founder Kris Kaiser’s work as a conservation biologist before she left to pursue synthesis development.

“This conservation ethos still informs much of what we do here,” says Noise Engineering. “[It] has driven previous (and ongoing!) conservation campaigns, including Savepangolins.org (Manis Iteritas) and Bat Conservation International (Desmodus Versio). We have been wanting to do a limited release for a long time, and we looked at the calendar and realized it had been too long since we had done any conservation work.

“It’s hard to say which part of this project came first, but the fit of Loquelic Iteritas for parrots was a no-brainer for us. Loquelic comes from the Latin for loquacious, or talkative: a trait people associate with parrots perhaps above all other (non-human) animals.

“The fact that Kris spent so many years working in Costa Rica made this so much nearer and dearer to her heart, and we had a winner. Markus [Cancilla, Noise Engineering ‘Chief Of Destruction’] made the gorgeous custom panel art to evoke a parrot’s beak and a tropical liana.”

Watch the video for the Pink Loquelic Iteritas below:

The pink Loquelic Iteritas is available now for $352, with all proceeds going to the Macaw Recovery Network. For more, head to noiseengineering.us