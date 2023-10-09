DJ Will Ferrell gets the people going at university frat party

The Step Brothers star was spotted DJing for students reportedly before the University of South California Trojan’s American football game against the Arizona Wildcats.

Comedy actor, writer and producer Will Ferrell has been spotted DJing at a frat party in California over the weekend.

The American Step Brothers and Talladega Nights star was spotted at a tailgate party held at the University of Southern California’s Sigma Alpha Mu house, spinning tracks on a RANE DJ controller for a crowd of college students.

The event reportedly took place before USC Trojan’s American football game against the Arizona Wildcats. Ferrell was performing at the party while wearing the college’s athletic team uniform.

In one video, Ferrell is captured playing the song Ni***s In Paris by Kanye West and Jay-Z, which samples a line from his 2007 movie, Blades Of Glory: “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative… gets the people going!”

Ferrell’s oldest son, Magnus Ferrell, 19, is spotted in the video. Magnus is currently studying at the university, in his sophomore year. Will Ferell previously showed up for his son’s first live gig in his band where he played cowbell in the background, a nod to his popular Saturday Night Live cowbell skit.

It’s not just the Elf star’s son who has studied at the University of Southern California. Ferrell himself is an alumnus of the college, having studied there in the 1990s. In 2017, he received an honorary doctorate and delivered the main address at its commencement ceremonies at graduation.

Will Ferrell is just doing side quests now @BarstoolSC pic.twitter.com/OMwg7bpHUp — Barstool U (@BarstoolU) October 9, 2023

For fans of Will Ferrell’s college-based 2003 movie Old School, in which Ferrell’s character Frank goes back to college to start a fraternity, this image is all too familiar already. Sadly, however, neither Blue (“You’re my boy, Blue!”), Snoop Dogg, Owen Wilson nor Vince Vaughn were in attendance.

Ferrell’s not the only comedic actor to make a surprising appearance behind the decks in recent years. A video recently caught Chris Rock discussing with Diplo his early desires to become a DJ. Last year, Larry David from sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm was also caught DJing at a wedding, sending the internet into chaos.

