Watch: SBTRKT releases teaser for first new music in six years
SBTRKT, also known as Aaron Jerome seems to be releasing new music again after a six year hiatus and you can watch the teaser right here
Image: Kieran Frost / Getty
SBTRKT appears to be making a much-anticipated return to music after a six year hiatus, dropping a curious teaser titled BODMIN MOOR Prequel.
The teaser video shows a child wearing an animalistic mask, inquisitively stopping by a shop window to watch a trippy video titled “The Aristocrat Show”, before a suited man appears to fall behind them, and runs off in a hurry.
A demonic beat begins to warp in as the child picks up a scroll left behind by the unknown male, and the video cuts off. You can watch it below:
SBTRKT, also known as Aaron Jerome, became known for his respected self-titled record which featured hits such as Wildfire and Hold On. Since then, he released a further three albums, Transitions, Wonder Where We Land and SAVE YOURSELF, before laying low for the last six years.
Earlier this month, the British producer responded to a tweet asking what had happened to him with a link to a website titled “The Vanishing Post” which appears to hint at the animal mask worn by the child in this thrilling new teaser.
https://t.co/YS1rReyuDK https://t.co/NKgGNhNhLK
— SBTRKT (@SBTRKT) June 10, 2022
This could be an exciting return to music from SBTRKT, and it may be worthwhile keeping an eye on his social media for further information, as a screen grab of the child featured in the teaser is now all that remains on his Instagram. In the meantime, you can remind yourself of his much-loved remixes on SoundCloud here.