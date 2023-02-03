TSHA says producing Capricorn Sun album was “one of the most stressful periods of my life”

She has also discussed her drums process, overcoming writer’s block, Bonobo inspiration, and scaling back in her productions

In a recent interview, British electronic producer TSHA discussed the stress of producing her debut album, Capricorn Sun, which was released in October 2022.

Speaking with MusicTech, the musician, who won MusicTech’s Producer Of The Year 2022, tells writer Jim Ottewill that “putting the album together was probably one of the most stressful periods of my life. You worry whether anyone will actually like the music and go through these waves of thinking everything is terrible.”

However, TSHA goes on to explain how the anxiety of whether the album would be well received disappeared once the album was finished. She began to be proud of the body of work, she says, and soon didn’t care about what others thought of the tracks.

“Once I had it mixed and mastered and we got it back,” she says, “there was a point where I was like: ‘this is all right’. No matter how it was received, I’ve grown quite proud of it.

“I love the whole album now, and I’m pleased that when I get old, I can point to it as a personal achievement.”

In the interview, TSHA says that Bonobo inspired her to start making music thanks to his exciting “mixture of organic sounds and live instrumentation with technology”. She also gives advice to fellow producers, saying they should create a bank of drum loops before delving into making a full track, so that the drum pattern-making process is streamlined.

The producer then goes on to talk about writer’s block and how she overcomes it. Watching production tutorials on YouTube usually works, she says, and making sure that she simply “keeps going” rather than worrying about the music’s reception is important.

Read the full interview with TSHA at musictech.com.