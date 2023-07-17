Todd Edwards reveals his year 2000 setup for Daft Punk’s Face To Face

Revered dance producer Todd Edwards has shared the setup he used to contribute to Daft Punk’s 2001 hit Face to Face in an Instagram post.

The Paris-based studio, which Daft Punk used to record and produce Discovery, was filled with vintage gear. Along with some now-retro PCs, it boasted Fender Rhodes and Wurlitzer electric pianos, 1970s effects pedals, and 1980s drum machines.

In an Instagram post, Edwards wrote: “#tbt That time in 2000 when I went to Paris to finish working on Face To Face for @daftpunk ‘s DISCOVERY ALBUM”.

In the video, he shared images while narrating with a voiceover. “So what you are viewing is a glimpse into the original Daft Punk office in Montmartre, Paris from the year 2000,” he began.

“Take notice that sitting on the left is Gildas Loaëc, who helped out on [Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo’s] Crydamoure record label and went on to create Maison Kitsuné, a prestigious music label and fashion brand.

“On the phone on the right you will see Pedro Winter, Daft Punk’s former manager who went on to create Ed Banger Records, and I don’t have to tell you how big Ed Banger Records is.

“I think it’s safe to say that every bit of work that surrounded this group of friends turned to gold.”

The first image of the post also appears to reveal the scene for the artwork of Daft Punk’s 1998 single Revolution 909, which featured in their seminal 1997 debut album, Homework.

Though the robots show no signs of reuniting following their retirement, Edwards has advised fans not to “count out” a reunion. He said, “You don’t know what’s going to happen five years from now. They might decide we’re going to put on a tour, or maybe they get a stroke of… You don’t know, maybe the time away will bring them back together.”

Meanwhile, author Gabriel Szatan is working on After Daft, a book documenting the legacy of the duo with contributions from over 60 artists.