Tiësto turns The White Lotus theme into unexpected club hit with official remix

Both HBO and the original composer have given the remix the seal of approval

Dutch DJ Tiësto has reimagined The White Lotus theme song as a new EDM hit, and already received an official seal of approval from HBO and the original composer.

From David Guetta deepfaking Eminem onstage to someone creating a Mario Kart-inspired version of Radiohead, it is fair to say that 2023 has offered new, creative and downright weird music trends.

Now, Dutch DJ Tiësto has kept the trend going by unveiling his new remix of the White Lotus theme, which is quickly turning into a dancefloor hit.

The newly-unveiled track is a remix of Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s song Renaissance, which was composed for the second season of the hit HBO show.

In his version, Tiësto – real name Tijs Michiel Verwest �– substitutes the haunting echoes of the original track for an unmissable energy shift and, of course, a drop synonymous with his EDM style. Find the full version below.

The artist first teased the remix at a handful of his live shows, before releasing the official track on his YouTube channel last Friday (17 February).

Following a hoard of online recognition for the remixed track, both the original composer and HBO have shared praise for the release, with the latter regarding it to be the first ‘officially approved’ remixed version of the song.

“As a huge fan of The White Lotus I couldn’t be more excited to be releasing the official remix,” Tiësto said in a statement (via Rolling Stone).

“I was instantly hooked on the theme song so I had to put my spin on it for my live sets… every time I play it, the crowd goes crazy! I’m thrilled HBO wanted to partner and make it official.”

This isn’t the first time that the show’s theme has been played in a club setting, however. Back in December, French DJ Teki Latex played the original version of the track when opening his set at The Lab LDN. Check out footage of the moment below.