TIDAL is now available directly on Bang & Olufsen audio devices

Owners of Bang & Olufsen audio devices will now have access to TIDAL’s extensive, high-quality audio library.

Danish high-end audio brand Bang & Olufsen has joined forces with TIDAL to provide customers with a new hi-res listening experience.

TIDAL positions itself in the streaming market as a provider of high-resolution lossless audio, which in tandem with Bang & Olufsen’s luxury speaker catalogue, will make for an enticing prospect for hardcore audio enthusiasts.

From today, TIDAL’s library is now fully integrated into the Bang & Olufsen app. Bang & Olufsen customers can now explore TIDAL’s high-res music catalogue and play tracks through their speakers.

“TIDAL is delighted to partner with Bang & Olufsen who share a legacy in giving fans music experiences with best-in-class sound”, says Dan Murphy, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at TIDAL. “We understand the importance of sound quality for both artists and listeners and are excited to now make TIDAL easier to access in the Bang & Olufsen app.”

“With the partnership, we are merging the best audio formats from TIDAL with high-end sound systems from Bang & Olufsen,” adds Christoffer Poulsen, SVP of Business Development & Brand Partnering at Bang & Olufsen. “We strive to bring the best music experiences to our customers, and the sound quality of music streaming is imperative to that journey.”

Development teams have strived to make the wireless functionality as lossless as possible, with further functionality and updates coming down the line.

If customers are overwhelmed by the sudden influx of tracks, editorial specialists at TIDAL have also curated a selection of exclusive playlists for the Bang & Olufsen app.