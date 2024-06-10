Thomas Bangalter’s new atmospheric track clocks in at 17 minutes long, check it out here

The song originally accompanied over 150 dancers as they performed among an installation outside of the Palais Garnier.

Thomas Bangalter has just released a rather long – and rather eerie – atmospheric new track. At 17 minutes long, it has been released in two parts on streaming platforms.

The former Daft Punk creative first showcased the piece, titled CHIROPTERA, at the Opéra National de Paris in late 2023 as part of a creative project with French artist JR.

Bangalter was invited by JR to be part of the show, in which over 150 dancers performed to the track among an installation utilising the scaffolding on the outside of the Palais Garnier.

The performance was shared to YouTube via Chanel’s official channel, which supported the design of the dancers’ costumes. The description says the project was “presented as part of the Act II of ‘Retour à la Caverne’, the collaboration between the Paris Opera, JR and 𝘭𝘦19M, the Parisian building dedicated to the savoir-faire of the Fashion and Interior Design Métiers d’art.”

It continues, “As part of the restoration works at the Palais Garnier, the Paris Opera invited JR to offer a visual metamorphosis of the institution’s monumental façade. On the occasion of an unprecedented show choreographed by Damien Jalet [to] music by Thomas Bangalter, the curtain rose to reveal a performance with 154 dancers.”

You can view the original performance below, or stream the track in its two parts now:

