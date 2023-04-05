Thomas Bangalter reveals why he ventured into the world of classical music

The one off show will feature one half of Daft Punk as they explore his first composition for orchestra

Former Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter is to join Alexis Ffrench, as the Artist of the Week on Classical Connections Radio on Apple Music, to discuss his new classical album and the inspirations behind it.

In the special edition of the show, the ex-Daft Punk member discusses Mythologies – his first composition for orchestra, which is due for release this Friday (7 April) – and why he ventured into classical music.

Bangalter explains why he made the decision, noting that he “went back to two worlds.”

“My mother was a ballet dancer so my childhood was surrounded by a dancing class, choreographers and dancers,” Bangalter discloses to Ffrench. “So this was definitely somehow known territory, even though I ended up doing dance music of a different kind.

“But it was a very intimate and personal project for sure, to go back in this process. Also I think I’m looking at scoring and writing for the orchestra in a very cinematic way too, because I just love movies and I think my relationship, even to classical proposals, is very well-connected to its use in films.”

The Mythologies album’s composition is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, led by Romain Dumas, and is certainly a step away from the electronica that made Bangalter and former musical partner Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo revered as Daft Punk.

Throughout the interview, Bangalter discusses his inspirations behind the composition, and what he’s working on next, including more film scores and a “secret project.”

To hear the full interview, you can tune into Classical Connections Radio this Saturday 8 April at 6pm BST.

For more information, head to Music.Apple.com