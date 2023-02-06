Previously unheard demos and ultra-rare tracks from The Prodigy have been unearthed

A YouTube channel has shared early demos of the band’s most famous hits, as well as previously unreleased tracks

A host of previously unheard material by The Prodigy has been uncovered and shared online, including a host of ultra-rare tracks and demos from their early days.

The rarities were shared by the lesser-known YouTube channel All Souvenirs, a platform dedicated to showcasing previously-unheard audio clips from the electronic dance band.

At the time of writing, the channel has shared fifteen videos centred around The Prodigy – each one containing a rare audio track which provides insight into the band’s career.

Most recently, the library includes a 2012 demo of their track The Day Is My Enemy, which was later edited and released as part of their 2015 album of the same name.

Additionally, an unreleased 1996 song named Brainstorm (Rock’n’Roll) has been published in full by the page. Check out the track below.

One of the channel’s more notable uploads includes an early demo version of one of The Prodigy’s biggest hits to date, Smack My Bitch Up.

Recorded in 1996, the demo features now-retired English pop singer Sheila Chandra, and follows a vocal guide completely different from the official 1997 release, which opened the band’s third studio album, The Fat of the Land.

In other Prodigy news, last week (2 February), it was announced that the band would be featuring at the Parklife festival later this year.

The event, which has been dubbed the UK’s “biggest metropolitan festival” by promoters, will take place between 10-11 June. Alongside The Prodigy, additional acts set to perform include Fred Again, Skrillex, and Anderson Paak.

A huge collaborative show from Wu-Tang Clan and Nas is also set to take place during the Manchester event. Tickets are available for purchase now on Ticketmaster.

Find the full lineup listed in the poster below.