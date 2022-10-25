You have one more week to lock in your listens for Spotify Wrapped

The end of the year is fast approaching, and along with that comes a look back at your listening trends of the year via Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify will stop tracking users’ listening habits by 31 October, with Wrapped itself usually released a month after, with 2020’s Wrapped dropping on 2 December while 2021’s arrived on 1 December. Wrapped allows users to view favourite artists and tracks, which countries they come from, what genres they listened to the most, minutes streamed and more from throughout the year.

As in previous years, users will also be able to listen to a playlist containing their favourite tracks.

Spotify Wrapped isn’t the only analysis coming this year, as The Pudding annually launches an ‘anti-Wrapped’ event to roast Spotify’s annual habit tracking campaign. 2021’s anti-Wrapped featured was a How Bad Is Your Spotify campaign that judges “your awful taste in music” with the help of an AI that was “trained on a corpus of over two million indicators of objectively good music, including Pitchfork reviews, record store recommendations, and subreddits you’ve never heard of.”

Other analysis tools to compete with Spotify Wrapped have also been launched, including UCLA student Darren Huang’s Spotify Pie which organises your listening habits into a colourful pie chart of all the genres you’ve listened to in the last month, and is available year round.

There is also the Icebergify Spotify analyser tool, an open source tool that shows all of your favourite Spotify artists in the form of an ‘iceberg style’ chart. The site uses data collected by Spotify about your top 50 artists in the short term (~one month), medium term (~half year), and long term (several years), and ranks your favourite artists by popularity or obscurity, and slotted into their corresponding iceberg ‘level’.