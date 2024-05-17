Soundful becomes first AI music platform to enable stem exporting directly to Ableton Live

“Enabling stem downloads natively into Ableton is a loud signal to our community and the industry, that if you are serious about what you do, we invite you to join us.”

In an industry-leading move, Soundful has become the first AI music platform to enable stem exporting directly to Ableton Live.

Using Ableton‘s ALS file format, users can now download their Soundful creations for use in the popular music making software and conveniently, the stems are named and aligned to keep perfect time.

Until now, no other AI music platform has offered such a feature. The company has also said that they plan on expanding this feature to their other music titles in upcoming releases.

“At Soundful, our AI capabilities are materially different from other platforms because our customers are not looking to be entertained, they are looking for professional AI utilities to integrate into their workflow that meaningfully advance their craft,” says Diaa El All, founder and CEO of Soundful, in a press release.

“Today’s launch is illustrative of the commitment we made on day one. Enabling stem downloads natively into Ableton is a loud signal to our community and the industry, that if you are serious about what you do, we invite you to join us at Soundful.”

Launched in 2022, Soundful has quickly amassed a base of over 1 million users. In November, it launched a new ‘Soundful Collabs’ series campaign, bringing artists and producers on board to enable users to create tracks that sound like them, as well as “simultaneously pioneering a clear and ethical path for content monetisation.”

Among the names involved in the initial launch are 3LAU, Autograf, CB Mix, DJ White Shadow, Kaskade, and Starrah. But Soundful will be working on numerous other names throughout the campaign. The programme will provide a new revenue channel for artists, producers and labels involved, too, as they can earn income from every transaction.

Learn more at Soundful.