Snoop Dogg reacts to AI-generated Michael Jackson cover: “This sh*t is outta hand”

The rapper reposted the cover of C-Murder’s Down 4 My N’s which mimicked Jackson’s voice

Snoop Dogg has responded to an AI version of C-Murder single Down 4 My N’s which features a Michael Jackson-imitating vocal part.

Reposted to Instagram, the 51-year-old added “This sh*t is outta hand” over the video with the caption, “Wow”.

The cover, arriving 24 years after the original song released in 1999 featuring Snoop Dogg, C-Murder and Magic, now has over 100,000 likes.

AI-generated covers are a growing trend surfacing across TikTok and other social media platforms. Fans are creating and uploading songs that use artificial vocal imitations of artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Drake and many more.

Previously, Grimes shared her stance on Twitter about AI’s presence in music technology: “I’ll split 50 [percent] royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice.

“Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. I think it’s cool to be fused [with] a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright.”

But, in response to this, Universal Music Group requested that streaming services block access from AI services that might be using music on their platform to train their algorithms.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, UMG said: “The training of generative AI using our artists’ music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.

“These instances demonstrate why platforms have a fundamental legal and ethical responsibility to prevent the use of their services in ways that harm artists.”