Skrillex teams up with Palestinian artist Nai Barghouti for new track Xena

The song is the fifth single the producer has released within a month

Skrillex has partnered with Palestinian artist and composer Nai Barghouti for a brand new track, Xena.

The single is the fifth new offering from the EDM artist (whose real name is Sonny Moore) within a month, and a double album release is set to drop sometime this year, with no official date yet confirmed.

In a post on social media, the producer teased the initials “QFF” and “DGTC” for the release title. Skrillex also released a much-anticipated collaboration with Fred Again… and Flowdan with their track Rumble which dropped on 4 January.

Since this, he has also released Way Back with Trippie Red and PinkPantheress, Real Spring with Bladee and Leave Me Like This with Bobby Raps.

As reported by NME, Xena was first performed by Skrillex in 2017. This final version doesn’t stray too far from the original, but now features the mesmerising vocals of Barghouti.

It also features a handful of the same samples used in the Rumble, suggesting the two songs may be linked in some way.

Listen to Xena below:

Back in January, Skrillex opened up about his struggles with mental health, and described 2022 as the “toughest year” of his life. The hit artist revealed that he had turned to alcohol to cope with his grief after losing his mother in 2015, and said: “People ask why ‘I’ve been gone’ or ‘fell off’, rightfully so. Like I said , 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career.

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace.”

Keep your eye on Skrillex.com for more information on his future releases.