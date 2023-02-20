Skrillex surprise drops Don’t Get Too Close at Madison Square Garden with special “bootleg CDs”

Dubstep pioneer Skrillex has surprised fans with the back-to-back releases of two albums, Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close.

Skrillex released his highly anticipated comeback album Quest for Fire on 17 February after building hype for the release with two singles in Rumble and Way Back. Fans would not have to wait another nine years for a follow-up, this time, as Skrillex announced at his performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on February 18 that the new LP, Don’t Get Too Close, had already been released.

Fans at the MSG performance were also treated to specially made “bootleg CDs” of the new album that will never be available elsewhere, according to Rolling Stone.

Don’t Get Too Close features collaborations with a plethora of artists, notably Kid Cudi on the track Summer Time, and Chief Keef, Yung Lean, PinkPantheress & Trippie Redd on Way Back. The LP also includes Skrillex’ 2021 single Don’t Go with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver, and the previously released title track that features Skrillex singing for the first time in eight years. Listen to Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close below.

Quest for Fire was Skrillex’ first album since his 2014 LP Recess. Skrillex, aka Sonny Moore, has previously opened up about his struggles with mental health following his adoptive mother’s death in 2015, admitting that he turned to drinking heavily following her passing. “Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life,” he explained, adding that he had to put his career on hold.

However, the producer has turned things around, sharing: “For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace.”