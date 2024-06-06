Serato promises “versatility and creativity” with new upgrades for DJ Pro 3.2.0

The Serato DJ Pro 3.2.0 upgrade will introduce ample new effects, expanded parameters and a totally redesigned effects panel.

DJ and production software company Serato has unveiled its latest upgrades for Serato DJ Pro 3.2.0 and Serato DJ Lite 3.2.0.

Boasting ample new effects, expanded parameters and enhanced control, Serato’s new suite is designed with versatility in mind. The development promises to transform the DJing experience, encouraging creative freedom with its expanded selection of sounds and customisable presents.

The main appeal of Serato’s upgrade is its new selection of high-quality effects. Among the improved effects, users can take advantage of Infinity Tone, Spiral Echo, Stretch, Vast Reverb, and Infinity Flanger. There’s also the grand return of Rollout, the much beloved effect from Serato’s classic Scratch Live software.

Alongside a full suite of new effects, Serato has also redesigned its effects panel. The fresh look is set to enhance user control, allowing users more flexibility when shaping their tracks.

Serato has also added a new Channel FX option that can be assigned to the filter knob for users without built-in hardware effects. Users can also have an unlimited amount of custom presets, as well as having the option to save up to four favourite effects banks for easy access.

The upgrade will also see Serato DJ Pro 3.2.0 and Serato DJ Lite 3.2.0 gaining native Apple Silicon support. This optimisation will result in the smoothest software performance to date.

Serato DJ Pro 3.2.0 will officially release in July, but for now users can access a free public beta.