“He was like, ‘I only work with people who use Pro Tools’”: Sarz says using Fruity Loops once cost him a job with one of Nigeria’s top artists

Generally speaking, the best DAW for any producer is the one they feel most comfortable using and are most familiar with.

That said, Pro Tools is (or was, at least) regarded as the industry-standard digital audio workstation – although many find it to be a little too convoluted for their requirements – and for some audio professionals, using anything else is tantamount to blasphemy.

Award-winning Nigerian producer and artist Sarz found this out the hard way when he told a client he used Fruity Loops, now FL Studio. The client then refused to work with him, claiming he only worked with producers who used Pro Tools.

Sarz tells the story in a new episode of MusicTech’s My Forever Studio podcast, in which we invite producers to chat all things music and hypothetically kit out their perfect recording studio.

“Early in my career, there was this artist from Nigeria – one of the biggest artists at that time – he wanted me to make some beats for him, and I was so excited, you know, like this would be big for me. And I played some beats, he loved them. And he asked me what I make music with. I said, ‘Fruity Loops,’ and he was like, ‘I only work with people who use Pro Tools.

While Sarz doesn’t explicitly name the artist whose demands cost him a job, he says that he is “not relevant anymore”.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sarz – who has collaborated with the likes of Skepta, WizKid, Skrillex and Gunna to date – discusses why producer tags on tracks are more important than ever, which Amapiano sound he thinks is “genius, and how a software mishap early in his career made him the producer he is today.

To listen to all the latest episodes of the My Forever Studio podcast, head to MusicTech.