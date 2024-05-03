The samples used in every album from The Prodigy have been tracked down in one colossal YouTube video

Ever wondered where The Prodigy got all of their samples from? Well, this YouTuber has tracked all of them down and shared them in a mighty video.

At nearly two hours long, the impressive video from user Eightminutesupsidedown lists where the samples originate from and which song and album from The Prodigy it appears on, with a sound bite of each.

The samples are incredibly varied, with snippets taken from artists such as Kate Bush, Kool & The Gang, Thin Lizzy, Public Enemy and a whole lot more.

Take a look in the video below. We cannot begin to imagine how long it took to put together:

Back in 2023, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett spoke to NME about plans for new music. “I think I finally realised that I can’t write new finished Prodigy music unless we are doing gigs and [are] out there submerged in it,” he said.

“The best time to write for me is after I come off stage – that’s when the clearest vision is. The sweat and peoples faces are fresh in my mind, the feeling is present.”

He added, “I’ve been in the studio writing loads of beats and pieces but now we are back on tour it’s easier to feel what is the strongest shit and smash that into new tunes. I always write Prodigy music with a strong vision of us playing it live on stage… Nothing else comes into it.”

“Keef [late vocalist Keith Flint] always used to say, ‘In the studio the music is 2D, but when it hits the stage it becomes 3D. Playing it live brings it to fuckin’ life’ – and he was right,” he concluded.

