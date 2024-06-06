Rob Papen unveils “minimalist” one-knob plugin, UniMagic – but what does it do?

The minimalist plugin boasts over 50 presets and is currently available for $26 or as part of Rob Papen’s all-encompassing eXplorer-9 bundle.

Rob Papen‘s latest plugin – UniMagic – is here to prove that complicated plugins aren’t always necessary. With a single control knob, the software allows users to thicken and modernise their sound without the faff of an overly cluttered UI.

At a glance, you wouldn’t be blamed for glancing over this minimalist plugin. However, UniMagic is rammed with over 50 presets suitable for tweaking vocal or instrumental tracks. In a preview video, the plugin can be seen working with single vocals, harmonies and even a steel string guitar.

The 0-100% knob makes adjusting a track clear and simple. There’s also a Spring Back switch to synchronise sound to tempo, with the option to select different time divisions.

Speaking about the plugin, Rob Papen writes: “You might think… what type of FX is this? But we simply say, don’t worry about that.” The plugin is a low-cost multi-tool, able to produce just about any sound a user might desire at a high quality.

“Put it this way: while flicking through UniMagic’s presets proves that effect plugins do not necessarily have to be packed full of overly-complicated features and

functions in order to create a great sound, its Ribbon controller allows users to finely adjust the sound by changing a pre-defined parameter within each

preset type,” says Rob Papen.

The plugin is currently available for $26. However, users who already own Rob Papen’s eXplorer-9 bundle can claim UniMagic for free by downloading Rob Papen’s latest installer.