Chuck D praises Rick Rubin following his self-deprecating comments: “Rick feels you out in a sea of others wanting the same thing”

Rick Rubin said he has “no technical ability” in an interview with CBS earlier this month

 
Public Enemy founding member Chuck D has come to the defence of esteemed producer Rick Rubin following his self-deprecating comments on his musical ability and technical knowledge.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, released earlier this month (January), Rubin had told host Anderson Cooper that he “barely” plays any instruments, and that he does not know how to use a soundboard or mixing desk. He then said, “I have no technical ability, and I know nothing about music.”

The comments had shocked many given his respected status in the music industry, but Chuck D has argued that Rubin’s most impressive ability is that he can “feel you out in a sea of others wanting the same thing”.

He wrote on Twitter, “On Rick Rubin I will tell you this. Art is what you feel no one should tell you what Art should come out of you. He gets that… Rick feels you out in a sea of others wanting the same thing.”

Rubin had worked with Public Enemy since the early days of the Def Jam record label. He’s credited for executive production and mixing on the group’s debut album Yo! Bum Rush The Show, which was released in 1987.

You can watch the clip of Rubin speaking with Cooper below:

Chuck D’s appearance on 60 Minutes also sees him continue to praise Rubin: “He didn’t pioneer the production, he didn’t pioneer the rap. But he pioneered a certain energy for it to be daring,” he says. Watch the clip below:

