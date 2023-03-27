Ricardo Villalobos releases 40-minute-long DJ Python remix

Ricardo Villalobos has released a 40-minute-long remix.

Yes, you read that correctly. Minimal techno and microhouse legend Ricardo Villalobos, known for his extended tracks and marathon DJ sets, has released a track that’s a whopping 40 minutes in length.

It’s a remix for DJ Python and Ela Minus’s song Abril Lluvias Mil, originally released on the record label Smuggler’s Way in September 2022. The new remix EP features two tracks – a 13-minute version of Kiss U and, of course, the mammoth Abril Lluvias Mil, both reworked by the Chilean-German music producer.

Listen to the track below:

This 40-minute track is one of the longest yet to be released by Villalobos, coming in just short of the head-scratching 46-minute original track Bionic Sad from 2016. There was also a 28-minute version of Mari Kvien Brunvoll’s Everywhere You Go released in 2014 and a lengthy 18-minute take on Shackleton’s track Blood On My Hands released in 2007.

“What can I say? It’s a Ricardo Villalobos remix EP!”, Ela Minus has said. US-based DJ Python, when asked about the remix, was also quick to praise the legendary producer. “Villalobos [has been] very meaningful to me since my teenage years,” he said. “[I’m] too honoured to do something like this with him. The Michael Jordan of music to my eyes.”

The remix is out now and can be purchased from Bandcamp. A limited vinyl release of the remix EP will be shipped in July.