Diddy pays Sting $5,000 per day for uncleared Every Breath You Take sample 

Diddy sampled the track on his song I’ll Be Missing You, which was released in 1997

Rapper Diddy has revealed he still pays $5,000 per day to Sting for an uncleared sample of The Police’s Every Breath You Take that he used on his hit track, I’ll Be Missing You.

The track which used the sample was a tribute to the iconic Biggie Smalls who passed away in 1997. Diddy, who went by the stage name of Puff Daddy at the time, did not ask permission to use the sample. The track also features a chorus from Faith Evans that uses the melody from the song, which Sting has the sole writing credits for.

Responding to a 2018 interview Sting did with The Breakfast Club in which he stated he received $2,000 a day from the rapper, Diddy wrote on Twitter, “Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting!”

At the time of the interview, Sting told The Breakfast Club that the two of them were “very good friends now” and added, “It was a beautiful version of that song.”

It is presumed that a large percentage of the daily $5k is going to Universal Music Publishing, which acquired the song last year along with Sting’s entire catalogue in a deal which was reportedly worth $300 million.

The use of sampling does have some artists divided – Patrice Rushen, who’s song Forget Me Nots was sampled on Will Smith’s Men In Black, said last year that some producers’ sampling techniques are “not necessarily healthy for the idea and proposition of craft”.

Last year, Diddy appeared in the music video for Jesy Nelson’s first solo single away from Little Mix, Boyz, which sampled his track Bad Boyz For Life.