“We’re living in a time where World War III can easily break out at any moment”: Why Questlove was “triggered” by Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud

Questlove says the beef reminded him of the rivalry between Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. in the ’90s.

Esteemed producer and musician Questlove has once again weighed in on the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, revealing why the whole situation has him “triggered”.

Last month, as the Drake-Lamar saga reached a fever pitch, the Roots drummer responded with a scathing critique on the state of rap, declaring: “Hip-hop is truly dead.”

“This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level, mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary – women and children and actual facts be damned,” he wrote on X. “[The] same audience wanting blood will soon put up RIP posts like they weren’t part of the problem.”

Addressing his previous comments in a new interview with NPR, Questlove explains that the beef reminded him of the violent rivalry between Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. back in the ’90s and the resulting tragedy when both rappers were shot dead just six months apart from one another.

“I was there at the Source Awards when the shit really hit the fan in 1995. And I was there in 1997,” says the musician. “That was a ‘What now?’ moment for hip-hop — Tupac and Biggie, embroiled in a battle. I’ve never seen a battle in which it ends well.”

“We’re living in a polarising time. We’re living in a time right now where World War III can easily break out at any moment. We’re living in a time when civil war can break out at any moment in the United States. We’re living in a time where the uncertainty of something jumping off is just in the air. You know what I’m saying?”

He continues: “For me it’s like, I’ve seen this movie before — and I’m triggered. The aftereffect of Tupac and Biggie was just a 30-year travel into darkness.”

Questlove also clarifies that he doesn’t actually think that hip-hop is dead, given the amount of talented artists out there like Little Simz, Westside Gunn, Griselda, Benny and more.

“There’s so much quality, dope stuff out there that just goes unnoticed and unchampioned,” he says.

Read more music tech news.