Listen: Flume leaks full Greenpeace track for free after five years

The thoughts and prayers of fans who have been begging for Flume to release the full version of his Greenpeace ID have finally been answered.

Flume dropped the coveted track during a Discord AMA session earlier this week, after a fan — yet again — asked him about the status of the unreleased song.

The Australian producer responded in what has to be the best way possible by sharing an actual download link for the track, which was originally produced in 2017 as part of a campaign with Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

Only about 90 seconds of audio was released at the time, but that didn’t stop fans from eagerly awaiting (and badgering Flume about) the full release. Clocking in at a whopping eight and a half minutes, the full track is available to download here.

Listen to Greenpeace in all its glory below.

Earlier this year, Flume released his third studio album Palaces, featuring collaborations with an eclectic mix of artists including Oklou, May-a, Quiet Bison, Kučka, Laurel, Virgen María, Emma Louise, Caroline Polachek and Damon Albarn.

Earlier this year, MusicTech spoke with the Grammy-winning producer in the May digital cover feature. He talks about the creative process behind Palaces, the evolution of his production style over the years, and his struggle with music-making in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in the interview, Flume also teased that he’s “got an album’s worth of house music ideas” he wants to put out.

“I was thinking about starting a completely different project. Or I could put it out as Flume, I guess some of it probably does sound a bit Flume-like. Whenever I make house music, I’m locked in. It’s a whole area of production I don’t get to experiment in and be creative in because it’s just 4/4. But it’s also the best rhythm in the world, at least I think so.”