Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Dolby Atmos mix released for 40th anniversary

Prince’s seminal album Purple Rain has been given the Dolby Atmos treatment for its 40th anniversary.

The new immersive audio mix has been made available by NPG Records and Paisley Park Enterprises, and is available for streaming now ahead of the anniversary tomorrow (25th June).

The Atmos version has been mixed from the original master tapes by longtime Prince collaborator Chris James, with a Blu-ray version set to be released later in the year.

The 1984 album, recorded by Prince with his live band The Revolution, arrived weeks ahead of the hit film of the same name. The record sat at the top of the US charts for 24 weeks, sold over 25 million copies worldwide and picked up awards at the Grammys, BRITS and Oscars. As well as spawning the iconic title track, it also features the legendary singles When Doves Cry and I Would Die 4 U.

In addition, a newly restored 4K version of the Purple Rain film is also receiving a release, with a limited cinema run set to start on July 3.

In further celebration of the record’s landmark anniversary at the iconic Paisley Park Studios in Minnesota, Prince fans congregated for Celebration 2024 to catch live performances by The Revolution, The New Power Generation, Morris Day and others.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Prince‘s music is set to be used in a new jukebox musical film. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film has supposedly been in the works for Universal Pictures since 2018 and has some big names on board – Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is set to produce, whilst Bryan Edward Hill, who has worked on Titans and Ash vs. Evil Dead, will be penning the script.

There has not yet been any mention of casting, the plot or any potential release date.

Prince died in 2016 at the age of 57 after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl in Paisley Park, his 65,000-square-foot estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Read more music technology news.