PinkPantheress: “No song needs to be longer than 2 minutes 30 seconds”

The pop sensation went viral on TikTok in the early stages of her career.

Generally, pop songs have always been shorter in length than their counterparts in more musically complex genres, like prog metal, or jazz, for example.

And British pop sensation and producer PinkPantheress is leaning fully into shorter tracks; four of her top five tracks on Spotify are under two minutes in length, and the other is just two minutes and 11 seconds.

And in a new interview with ABC News for its Prime Playlist segment, she asserts that no songs need to be “longer than two-minutes-30”.

“I was able to experiment, and making short songs was just a result of me experimenting,” the 23-year-old Bath-born singer explains. “A song doesn’t need to be longer than two-minutes-30, in my opinion.”

She continues: “We don’t need to repeat a verse. We don’t need to have a bridge. You don’t need it. We don’t need a long outro.”

PinkPantheress’s comments will no doubt ruffle some feathers, but they also speak volumes in terms of the generation from which she hails. The star – whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker – can attribute much of her early success to TikTok, the video-sharing platform where short, attention-grabbing videos are the name of the game.

In the early days of her career, after enjoying little success posting songs to SoundCloud, she began sharing videos on the ByteDance-owned platform, including a 10-second snippet of her track Just a Waste, which went viral.

She has since enjoyed massive success as a musician, racking up hundreds of millions of plays on streaming platforms, releasing two studio albums – To Hell With It (2021) and Heaven Knows (2023) – and even being named Billboard’s Producer of the Year earlier in 2024.

PinkPantheress is set to head out on tour in the US in July. For tickets and full list of dates, head to her official website.