Take a look inside Peggy Gou’s secret gig in London

Gou is set to play a huge headline set at Gunnersbury Park this August.

 
Peggy Gou. She is wearing headphones around her neck and has one hand on the DJ decks. She is smiling widely and there is a crowd clustered in front of her. Many of them have phones out with the flash on.

Image: Sienna Gray

200 lucky fans were able to spend an evening with Peggy Gou in celebration of her debut album last week, as she hosted a secret gig in East London.

At Café 1001, Gou celebrated the release of I Hear You and gave fans the chance to experience her live show in an intimate setting ahead of her biggest UK headline set on 17th August at Gunnersbury Park.

Gou also surprised fans earlier in the day at a special pop-up store closeby to the gig venue. The album landed on 7 June and includes singles such as her huge hit (It Goes Like) Nanana, and I Believe in Love Again, featuring Lenny Kravitz.

At her secret show, Gou can be seen beaming as fans are gathered around the decks under cosy red lighting. Take a peek inside her secret gig below:

Peggy Gou pictured cheering with her hands in the air behind her DJ decks
Image: Sienna Gray
Peggy Gou suprises fans at a secret gig in London 😲 Launching her new album, Peggy will be playing Gunnersbury Park in London on Saturday 17th August 👀🪩💃 #peggygou #surprise #gig #london #shoreditch #fans #fyp

In November last year, Gou spoke of her collaboration with Kravitz came to be. She told Zane Lowe, “In the whole album, I have 11 tracks. That music, the inspiration came from ‘90s music, some rave, house music, but this song is more like R&B ‘90s because I also listen to a lot of songs from that period. I guess from my idea ‘90s music is timeless for me. I also love hip hop and every song from that period.”

She later added, “I listen to Lenny’s songs a lot and my favourite album from him is 5. I’m sure a lot of people agree. His songs are to me very timeless and it was such an honour to get a chance to work with him.”

At her Gunnersbury Park gig, attendees can also catch performances from Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C, and Hiver. Find out more via the Gunnersbury Park website.

Peggy Gou
#Artist/Producer/DJ
