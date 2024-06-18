Paul Spencer of Dario G has passed away aged 53

Paul Spencer, the producer behind huge hits Sunchyme and Carnaval De Paris as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53.

Spencer was diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer last year. His family have since shared the news of his death online, which has been met with tributes from other artists and fans.

In a statement on his Instagram, his family writes, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today. He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore. He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. Shine bright our big star.”

Spencer originally formed part of Dario G alongside Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer (who shared the same last name, though they were not related). They later left the trio with Paul Spencer continuing as a solo artist under the same name.

Their 1997 dance track Sunchyme became a colossal hit selling over 600,000 copies in the UK. It utilised a sample of Dream Academy’s Life In A Northern Town.

The group were named after Dario Gradi, who managed Crewe Alexandra FC at the time, so it was fitting that their 1998 song Carnaval De Paris became a huge success among football fans. The track landed at the time of the World Cup in Paris that same year, and is still an instantly recognisable classic today.

Since news broke of his passing, Sigala was one of many artists to share their condolences. He wrote in response, “That’s so sad. A true inspiration, he brought joy to so many people and will live on forever through his music.

“Paul told me many times over the last year ‘Go get yourself checked’ so I’m passing on that message to anyone reading this, as I’m sure he would want me to. Our health should be more of a priority! He will be missed greatly. Sending love to his family, rest in peace buddy xx.”

You can read further tributes below:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Spencer, who was a part of the dance group, Dario G. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this difficult time. ❤️#CreweAlex pic.twitter.com/Legu8aPnpP — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) June 17, 2024