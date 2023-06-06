Paul Oakenfold denies sexual misconduct allegations in new statement

Producer and DJ Paul Oakenfold has released a statement on social media following reports that a lawsuit was filed by his former personal assistant, alleging that Oakenfold had sexually harassed her.

According to Deadline, the lawsuit claims that “On four separate occasions, each on different dates, while Oakenfold had Plaintiff alone at his house, Oakenfold touched his genitals and then masturbated in front of Plaintiff when Oakenfold was aware that Plaintiff could not escape.”

It is also alleged that the musician also once masturbated in the passenger seat while the Plaintiff (identified only as ��‘Jane Roe’) was driving him home in her own car.

The lawsuit further claims that Roe was presented with a nondisclosure agreement after reporting the incident to management, and was prevented from returning to work until she signed it. She claims her hours were reduced on her return to work, and eventually Roe was said to have been “laid off for lack of work” in March 2023.

In a statement shared on social media yesterday evening (5 June), Oakenfold denied the allegations: “I want to address recent allegations of sexual harassment made against me. Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct.

“Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with the utmost professionalism,” said Oakenfold.

He also added that the allegations “appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money”, and stated: “I am committed to fully cooperating with any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice.”

Oakenfold’s full statement can be found below:

The full court filing can be found here, via Deadline.