Omar Apollo says TikTok’s impact on music is “definitely net positive”

“The way that things are being promoted… it is what it is, man.”

25-year-old Grammy nominee Omar Apollo is of the belief that TikTok’s net impact on music is “definitely net positive”.

Apollo, who snagged a nomination for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammys, was speaking to Insider where he shared his thoughts on TikTok virality, a concept he’s no stranger to given the way his song Evergreen had taken the platform by storm last year.

Asked if he thinks the app has a net positive or a net negative impact on music as a whole, Apollo replied, “It’s definitely net positive.”

“Are you joking? My life totally changed with TikTok. I will forever be grateful. I think that good music definitely surpasses any way that it’s being consumed.”

“People do make music for the platform,” he added. “That’s fine too. But I mean, there’s always going to be people who make music because they love music.”

“I get it. The way that things are being promoted… it is what it is, man. People need to mind their business at the end of the day. It’s funny because I remember when I was dropping sped-up versions of my songs and people were like, ‘Oh, no, you’re dropping sped-up versions?’ I’m like, ‘Yo, mind your business. Let me do what I need to do. Respectfully. With love.’”

The artist also dismissed fears of getting pigeonholed by the very song that sent him to stardom, saying, “No, I don’t think that’s a problem at all. I think if you’re selling out shows, people want to see you. You’re doing amazing.”