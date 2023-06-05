Nvak Collective partners with Annika Rose for NFT music video game

The record label hopes to begin redefining entertainment experiences in the metaverse with its newest venture.

Nvak Collective – an LA-based record label that “embraces web3 to drive change for creators” – has partnered with singer/songwriter Annika Rose to launch a new NFT music video game.

READ MORE: Skrillex pauses Primavera Sound set after stage catches fire

Arriving after her 2022 single, Bruises, the game is part of a strategy by the label to “redefine entertainment experiences in the metaverse”, allowing for “direct fan-to-artist music interaction”.

The Bruises music video game is comprised of a three-part gameplay that requires you to collect tokens to reach each level that will soon grant players status within Rose’s fan community. As users move through the game, they consume her story and experience different activations in this modernised, direct-to-consumer digital model.

Last year, Nvak Collective worked with Rose in collaboration with HIFI Labs to release a limited-edition collection of 25 audio NFTs of the same single.

“As the music industry continues to evolve, Nvak Collective recognises the importance of adapting to meet the needs of modern music fans,” said Alex Salibian, Co-Founder of Nvak Collective.

“We set out to create an immersive experience for gaming enthusiasts and music lovers alike, giving them a new way to connect with the artist and have access to their intimate backstories. The music video game is centred around the music itself as we aim to amplify the artist and increase their DSP streams simultaneously.”

“Bruises is an incredibly personal and lyrically intimate song of mine,” adds Annika Rose. “I watched a friend of mine struggle so deeply with mental health, and writing this song was my only way of reaching out my hand to find any form of connection to her.

“This interactive music video game is my attempt at allowing people to not only feel the music but to also be inside of the story. I hope people see all the beauty I see in this experience (along with the NFT easter eggs around the room).”

In addition to the game, those who have claimed up to four NFTs of scenes from the music video – that were recently minted on the blockchain and are available on OpenSea – are allowed access to a 360° immersive listening room, where they can listen to a stream of an unreleased Annika Rose single, Dad.

For more information about Annika Rose’s NFT music video game, head to Nvak Collective.