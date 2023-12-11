Northampton DJ apologises for knocking 7,000 fans out of Whamageddon
“I never knew people took it so seriously,” DJ Matt Facer said.
George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of Wham. Credit: Fox Photos/Getty
A football stadium DJ has apologised for playing Wham!’s Last Christmas and potentially eliminating 7,000 people from the cult game Whamageddon.
Matt Facer – better known as DJ Matty, played the song during half-time at Northampton Town’s home game against Portsmouth on 2nd December and sparked anger among people who had been playing the game.
“I never knew people took it so seriously. I gave it a spin, thinking it would be quite funny to wipe out 7,000 people who couldn’t avoid it, but clearly it isn’t funny,” he said [via BBC News].
“I had a bit of an insult on Twitter, light-hearted, [saying] it was not a nice thing to do, and apparently that was quite tame to what was being said in the stadium. So I officially apologise to everybody whose Christmas I’ve ruined.”
For the uninitiated, Whamageddon involves players trying to avoid hearing Last Christmas for as long as possible before Christmas Eve. If they hear it, this knocks them out of the game.
It first became popular 10 years ago on the internet and has grown in popularity ever since, even to the point that it has a website, merchandise and dedicated rules. For example, hearing a remix or cover of the song doesn’t count – the only way you can be knocked out is hearing the 1984 version performed by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.
Facer has since promised not to play the song during the home game against Fleetwood Town.
Despite the popularity of Whamageddon, Last Christmas returned to the top of the charts last week, having first hit Number One in January 2021.
