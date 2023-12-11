Northampton DJ apologises for knocking 7,000 fans out of Whamageddon

A football stadium DJ has apologised for playing Wham!’s Last Christmas and potentially eliminating 7,000 people from the cult game Whamageddon.

Matt Facer – better known as DJ Matty, played the song during half-time at Northampton Town’s home game against Portsmouth on 2nd December and sparked anger among people who had been playing the game.

“I never knew people took it so seriously. I gave it a spin, thinking it would be quite funny to wipe out 7,000 people who couldn’t avoid it, but clearly it isn’t funny,” he said [via BBC News].

“I had a bit of an insult on Twitter, light-hearted, [saying] it was not a nice thing to do, and apparently that was quite tame to what was being said in the stadium. So I officially apologise to everybody whose Christmas I’ve ruined.”