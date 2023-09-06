NOISY break down their new track, DANCEFLOOR: “The synths took it to another level”

Layering, sampling, sound design and vocal production – here’s how they did it

British indie-electro trio NOISY have released a video breakdown of their explosive new track, DANCEFLOOR featuring Charlotte Plank.

The euphoric song is part of an upcoming collaborative mixtape titled FAST FWD: to friday [Vol 1]. “[DANCEFLOOR] was the first [track] that came about. That’s where we decided we wanted to do more collabs and explore different areas and sounds, and meet new artists.”

In the video, members Spencer, Connor and Cody run through the various elements of the new track, which they say is a “massive track” for them.

The foundation of DANCEFLOOR is a vocal sample that the band found on the sample marketplace Tracklib. You’ll hear the chopped-up sample in the intro of the track, which is layered with pitched-up and pitched-down versions of the sample, along with some overdub recordings to “beef up” the stack of vocals, Spencer says.

In the pre-chorus, NOISY introduces some progressive house-style synth chords to create a dramatic build-up.

The band recalls the synthesizers and sound design parts being the force that “took [DANCEFLOOR] to another level.”

Spencer, the band’s main producer, also breaks down the various drum sounds that were layered to comprise the intricate beat of the track. Combine those with the sample, progressive chords and powerful vocals from Charlotte Plank, and you’ll hear how much consideration went into DANCEFLOOR.

The band’s upcoming is touted to continue this sentiment, bringing in a diverse selection of artists from various styles and genres. Alongside Charlotte Plank, the collaborators include Tinchy Stryder, Master Peace and Frozemode, among others.

This won’t be the first collab on the band’s discography, either. They’ve previously collaborated with the likes of The Prototypes, 1991 and Zero, and have had liquid D’n’b royalty High Contrast remix their single 24/7.

On 8 September, Spencer, Connor and Cody will launch the mixtape at Signature Brewery Brew Hall, London.

You can buy tickets to the event at DICE and pre-save FAST FWD: to friday [Vol 1] now.